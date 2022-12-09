Royal Bank of Canada Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $263.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.25.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $248.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.02 and a 200-day moving average of $211.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 2.77%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

