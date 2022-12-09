Royal Bank of Canada Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $263.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $256.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.78% from the company’s current price.
CASY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.25.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
NASDAQ:CASY opened at $248.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.02 and a 200-day moving average of $211.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores
In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.