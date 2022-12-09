DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

DMC Global Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.25 million, a PE ratio of -89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. DMC Global had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DMC Global

Institutional Trading of DMC Global

In other news, Director Robert A. Cohen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,195 shares in the company, valued at $566,156.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DMC Global by 564.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

