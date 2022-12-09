DA Davidson Boosts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $14.50

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Blue Bird Stock Performance
Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.
