DA Davidson Boosts Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Price Target to $14.50

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

About Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. American Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.