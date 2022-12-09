Robert W. Baird Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $18.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BASE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $639.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

