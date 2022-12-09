argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on argenx from €405.00 ($426.32) to €450.00 ($473.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised argenx to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $441.57.

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $389.52 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $371.38 and its 200 day moving average is $364.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in argenx by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

