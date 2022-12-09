Tigress Financial Lowers Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $132.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Tigress Financial from $168.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

AKAM opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.