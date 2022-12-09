Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

