Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.65.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.03.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

