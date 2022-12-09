Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 20.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $593.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $39,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,964.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $27,964.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,340. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $320,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

