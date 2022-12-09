Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

