National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.72. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 63,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

