NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,625 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

