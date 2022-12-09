Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

