Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
