StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu

About Qumu

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Featured Stories

