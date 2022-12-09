StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qumu (QUMU)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.