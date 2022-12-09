CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

CINC opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $546.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CinCor Pharma by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

