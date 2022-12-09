Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Provident Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

