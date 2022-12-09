Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
PROV stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.