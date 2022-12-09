Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.36.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.