Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.