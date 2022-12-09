StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 32.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

