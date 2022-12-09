Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
