Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Idera Pharmaceuticals

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.38% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.