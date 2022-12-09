Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance
Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $31.42.
Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.