NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.