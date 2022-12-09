NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

