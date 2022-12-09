CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) vs. InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Head to Head Contrast

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of InMode shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 1 0 3.00 InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CONMED and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.94%. InMode has a consensus target price of $46.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.92%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than CONMED.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.74% 14.00% 5.24% InMode 40.93% 39.52% 34.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and InMode’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.01 billion 2.71 $62.54 million ($2.95) -30.47 InMode $357.57 million 8.48 $164.97 million $2.07 17.60

InMode has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InMode beats CONMED on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About InMode

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

