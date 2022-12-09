Reviewing Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Autodesk has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 5 14 0 2.57 Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autodesk and Cango, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Autodesk currently has a consensus price target of $239.71, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Autodesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Cango.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 12.64% 108.29% 10.20% Cango -16.12% -6.49% -4.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autodesk and Cango’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $4.39 billion 9.68 $497.00 million $2.83 69.48 Cango $615.40 million 0.30 -$1.34 million ($0.45) -2.91

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Cango. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autodesk beats Cango on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and ShotGrid, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. It sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. Autodesk, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

