Oak Street Health (OSH) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Oak Street Health to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -26.04% -1,883.59% -26.05% Oak Street Health Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oak Street Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 1 6 6 0 2.38 Oak Street Health Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Valuation and Earnings

Oak Street Health currently has a consensus price target of $30.87, indicating a potential upside of 42.44%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 93.53%. Given Oak Street Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Oak Street Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $1.43 billion -$409.40 million -9.55 Oak Street Health Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.44

Oak Street Health has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Oak Street Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Street Health peers beat Oak Street Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

