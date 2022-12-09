Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $156.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.82.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
WING opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
