Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $156.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WING shares. OTR Global raised shares of Wingstop from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

WING opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.