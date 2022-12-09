Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $76.92

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 214.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.