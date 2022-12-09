Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT at $110.64

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

