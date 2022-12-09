Brokerages Set Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Target Price at $19.57

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUNG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Ferrari bought 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,027,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,558,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,755 shares of company stock valued at $534,127. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $222.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

