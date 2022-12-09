Brokerages Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT at $51.83

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.6 %

General Motors stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.