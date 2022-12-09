Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $97.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

