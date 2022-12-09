Brokerages Set Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) PT at $123.38

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.