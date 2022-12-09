Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price at $7.88

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

