Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price at $7.88

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.56.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.