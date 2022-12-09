Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Target Price at $81.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several analysts recently commented on CM shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.8 %

CM stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,278,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,920,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,595,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484,743 shares in the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

