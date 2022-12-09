Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $271.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $245.13 on Tuesday. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average is $235.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

