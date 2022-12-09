Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Target Price at GBX 237.89

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.89 ($2.90).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.17) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.19) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Barclays Price Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 157.46 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 505.81. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 132.06 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.68).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

