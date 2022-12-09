C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $108.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.08 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

