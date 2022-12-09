Brokerages Set AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Price Target at $116.83

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.83.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.92. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,280,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 395,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after buying an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

