Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) PT at $64.13

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.13.

A number of research firms have commented on OMAB. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth approximately $8,350,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth $5,943,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at $3,225,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

