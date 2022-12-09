American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $259.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.40.
AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT stock opened at $212.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.12. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40.
In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in American Tower by 11.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 36.9% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 42,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
