Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.
Institutional Trading of Cameco
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $4,166,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $4,620,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cameco Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.84 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.