Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 13.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $4,166,000. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 29.2% during the second quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth about $4,620,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.84 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

