Morgan Stanley Downgrades The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Underweight

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

The Weir Group Price Performance

WEGRY opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

About The Weir Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.