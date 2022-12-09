Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. HSBC lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($242.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Volkswagen from €175.00 ($184.21) to €177.00 ($186.32) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.75.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.55. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $31.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

