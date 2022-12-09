Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TERRF opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.