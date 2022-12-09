Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SCSK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSKF opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. SCSK has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.28.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

