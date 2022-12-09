Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
SCSK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCSKF opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. SCSK has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.28.
SCSK Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCSK (SCSKF)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for SCSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.