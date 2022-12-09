Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) PT Raised to SEK 110

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Baader Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

SVNLY opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

