Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €85.00 ($89.47) price target on the stock.

SSLLF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Siltronic from €115.00 ($121.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Siltronic Price Performance

SSLLF stock opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.01. Siltronic has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $153.65.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

