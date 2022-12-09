Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target Raised to GBX 260 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($2.93) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Tharisa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TIHRF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. Tharisa has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

