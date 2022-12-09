Berenberg Bank Boosts Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Price Target to €58.00

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($56.84) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($66.42) to €62.10 ($65.37) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($67.37) to €62.00 ($65.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.53.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

