Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €4.65 ($4.89) target price on the stock.

Unipol Gruppo Trading Up 0.9 %

UFGSY opened at 2.22 on Monday. Unipol Gruppo has a 52 week low of 1.98 and a 52 week high of 2.65.

Unipol Gruppo Company Profile

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and banking services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Banking Business, Real Estate Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It offers non-life insurance products for vehicles, sports craft, and travel; home and condominiums; work related to businesses, traders, professionals, and legal protection; accident and health protection; and investments and welfare.

