Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.43.

Swiss Re Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

